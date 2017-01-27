Eupora's Hester signs with Meridian Community College in tennis

Eupora High School was missing a vital piece to its tennis roster a year ago when Madison Hester missed the season due to an injury.

Former head coach Thad Walker knew the hit the squad would take in her loss as the runner-up for the state championship as a sophomore was going to be missed.

Now, Hester enters her senior campaign healthy and ready to go, and she’ll do so next month knowing where her future tennis will be played.

Thursday solidified that as Hester signed her National Letter of Intent with Meridian Community College to continue her career at the prestigious program. She’ll join a roster of talented players under the direction of five-time MACJC Coach of the Year Wanda McPhail.

For more on Hester and her decision, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.