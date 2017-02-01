Eupora's Embry picks Holmes CC

Charvez Embry was willing to play several positions on the football field for the Eupora Eagles.

Eupora football coach Stephen Edwards believes that attitude is what's going to help Embry thrive at the next level with Holmes Community College.

Embry made his decision to go to Holmes official on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Holmes plans to use Embry at defensive end, but Edwards said he can contribute wherever help is needed.

"He played several positions for us and never complained," Edwards said. "He went from defensive tackle to nose guard to guard on the offensive side of the ball. He's the type that wherever you put him, that's what he was going to do and play as hard as he can play. With him being, 6-4, he's got the frame to do a lot of things at the next level."

For more on Embry, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.