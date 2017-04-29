Eupora tops Mantachie with 15 hits

With two easy run-rule victories in the first round of the playoffs, Eupora could have easily had a letdown game one in the second round of the playoffs.

Instead, coach Clayton Dodd was pleasantly surprised to see his Eagles soar offensively the way that they did.

There were 15 hits that ensued for Eupora (19-4) against Mantachie on Friday night as it knocked around the visitors and sent it home with an 18-0 loss in just five innings. With Tanner Knight dealing on the mound, the game was never in doubt.

“We knew coming into the game that (Mantachie) didn’t have guys that could just throw the ball by us so I told the guys to make sure they get in the box, take a good approach and wait on the baseball,” Dodd said. “We’ve struggled with slower pitching, but it paid off working on it this week.”

All the way through the order, the Eagles were hitting it well, but the top of the lineup was the most efficient.

Leadoff man Al Dumas especially had a big night for Eupora as he went 2-for-3 with two RBI and his most special moment coming in the third when he sent a solo home run over the wall in left center. It was something that he won’t soon forget.

“I pretty much knew it was gone with the swing,” Dumas said. “I was sitting dead red on the fastball and it was belt high. I saw the ball pretty well so I think I played good.”

That home run gave the Eagles a 9-0 lead in the third as they had already done their damage in the first two innings. Claude Herard had gotten the home team on the board in the first with a two-run double smashed to left field and singles by Donovan Turner and Ash Dumas increased the lead.

After a bases loaded walk to Al Dumas, it was 5-0 after one inning and the Eagles cruised from there.

An error filled second inning allowed the lead to get out to 8-0 after two innings. Leading 10-0 in the fourth, Eupora scored four more runs highlighted by a three-run double by Herard and a two-run single from Turner for the 15-0 lead.

Connor Hood pitched the top of the fifth getting two strikeouts and preserving the shutout.

Ahead of him, Knight was hard to handle for Mantachie. The junior pitcher struck out seven batters in just four innings scattering three hits and a hit batsman to earn the win for Eupora.

“He always gives us a chance when he’s on the mound,” Dodd said of Knight. “He competes hard and is just a very competitive kid. He’s one of those kids that if he loses it, he can come back stronger.”

Elsewhere at the plate, Herard was strong with his 3-for-4 night hitting two doubles and driving in a game-high five runs. Brett May added three hits on his own with Turner knocking in four runs on two hits and another two coming from Ash Dumas who drove in two RBI himself.

The Eagles won their sixth-game in a row on Friday and will look for number seven Saturday at 1 p.m. as they travel to Mantachie for game two. A win will have Eupora playing in round three next week and getting one step closer to their goal of a state championship.

“We’re trying to achieve our main goal and that’s to get a ring,” Al Dumas said. “This team is together. We’ve got the right mindset.”