Eupora hosts tough opponent in Newton

Eupora coach Stephen Edwards will take the wins how he can get them and starting 1-0 is always better than 0-1.

The Eagles got there by knocking off Class 3A opponent Water Valley 13-7 last week in a game that they had to hold on until the bitter end. In some ways, he was happy to get the close win opposed to the blowout.

That’s because Eupora didn’t have many close wins a season ago yet it suffered through many a heartbreaking loss. This season, he feels his team has taken a step.

Last week’s game might not have turned out the way they wanted it to had it happen a season ago.

“We’ve got some growing to do, for sure, but the effort was there,” Edwards said. “A fan told me that the five wins we had last year we won all of them by double digits. Not that any win was easy, but in the fourth quarter, you’re up two or three touchdowns. That was the first won we had to hold on to for the last two years and we have to win the close ones.”

Though the Eagles will be back in a Class 2A situation this week, the task gets much tougher when they host Newton.

The Tigers have a emerged as a legitimate threat to take the North this season and they showed it early on by whipping St. Joseph Catholic 68-15 in week one. That opened many eyes around the classification and certainly got Edwards’ attention.

“It’s as good of skill guys as I’ve seen in three years,” Edwards bluntly stated about his opponent on Friday. “This gets us ready for a spread team. I think they threw it 38 times against St. Joe’s and it’s just so unusual to see that, especially in our league.”

Newton is led by junior quarterback Trevion Hillie, who took care of business both by ground and air last week pouring on over 300 yards of total offense, including 290 passing. The Tigers also have twin brothers Zachary and Zackariah Johnson, who have drawn the attention of colleges around the Southeast.

Eupora will need to match the skilled players with the talent in its arsenal starting with senior running back Al Dumas.

The Eagles also got their signal caller back in the saddle this season as Tanner Knight returned for his senior season after a collarbone injury last season and threw for 134 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Doubling as the team’s punter and one of the best in the area, the East Central baseball commit is an important part of what Edwards wants to do.

“He’s a competitor," Edwards said of Knight. "He’s going to be competitive and get the calls. He’s been fine coming back from his injury and ran the ball several times the other night. He got hit some when he threw the ball and kept going. He’s been in the big moment in baseball and started as a sophomore at quarterback so the lights don’t get too big for him.”

Friday night will be a challenge for Eupora, but it’s one Edwards feels his players need to attack. If they are to be champions, this is a game that his Eagles will have to show they can win.

“They’re 2A North,” Edwards said. “If we want to prove ourselves, this is the time to do it because we may meet a team like this or this team in the playoffs.”



Winona at Choctaw County



If the Chargers could go back to last Friday night and replay a couple of downs, they would take it in a heartbeat.

New head coach Ben Ashley had to have been up late last week sick over the one or two plays that got away against East Webster in a 14-12 loss, but this is a new week. The challenge this week comes from that same division as Region 2 in Class 2A comes to Ackerman with Joey Thompkins bringing his Winona Tigers to Dale Davidson Field.

The Tigers are fresh off a 58-0 blowout win over Strayhorn, but they’re facing a Ashley-coached team that will have a much stiffer challenge ready for them defensively. For Ashley, he’s looking for some offensive firepower. They produced 250 rushing yards against the Wolverines but weren’t able to do much damage on the scoreboard.

“Finish” is the word for the Chargers this week and a win to jump start 2017 would be huge for Ashley’s team of youngsters on offense. The talent is there with several skilled players to get things going and WInona would be a solid start.



East Webster at Okolona



On the flip side of last Friday night’s game in Cumberland was a giddy, young Wolverine crew that had a hard fought win to build off of for the rest of the season.

Ron Price was also coaching his first game in the area and was proud of his team’s effort in finding a way to win a close game. Price now has to get his team to gut out another one this week in its first road game at Okolona.

The Chieftains are off to a 1-0 start as well after blowing out J.Z. George 48-0. In that game, they used a plethora of running backs and were led by junior Jacorrius Standfield, who put up 115 yards on just nine carries and two scores. The explosive running back is someone to watch for East Webster’s experienced front seven.

The Wolverines had success on the defensive end of the field last week against the Chargers, but points were at a premium after early scores. Charlie Brand went 9-of-16 passing for 156 yards and two scores but the Wolverines manufactured just 87 yards on the ground with just 3.5 yards a carry.

East Webster will have a challenging schedule this season and yards will be harder and harder to come by so getting things to click on offense is big. If the Wolverines can find their way this week, things could continue to start churning.