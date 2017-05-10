EMT sentenced for fondling vulnerable person in Lowndes County

Walnut-native Bryan Englebert, 37, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to fondling a vulnerable person while working as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced the guilty plea and sentencing of Englebert, who was sentenced Thursday, May 4, in Lowndes County Circuit Court. Englebert was given a 15-year sentence, with 10 years suspended, five to serve and five years post-release supervision.

Englebert’s was accused of fondling the victim, who was being transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.

He entered an open plea to fondling of a vulnerable person.

Englebert will be required to register as a sex offender and pay all costs of court as well as a $2,400 fine and $500 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

This case was investigated by Investigator Joe Sanderson and was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Katie Moulds.