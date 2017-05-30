Emerging in lineup: MacNamee, Vansau contribute for MSU

For much of the 2017 Mississippi State baseball season, the Bulldogs’ winning formula was pretty simple – let the top three hitters in the batting order carry the load.

While Jake Mangum, Brent Rooker and Ryan Gridley all spent time at different spots in the upper third of the lineup card, that trio spearheaded MSU’s success throughout the year. As the postseason begins this weekend though, it appears help has arrived for State’s offensive attack.

Mississippi State starts its NCAA Tournament run on Friday at 6 p.m. when the Bulldogs battle South Alabama in the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi. MSU can take comfort in the fact that, when the postseason begins, its lineup is as deep as it has been all season long thanks to the progression of Elijah MacNamee and Hunter Vansau.

“They’re just young players that hadn’t really had a chance to play,” Mississippi State head coach Andy Cannizaro said of the development of MacNamee and Vansau. “You’re talking about Elijah MacNamee being a sophomore that was playing junior college baseball last year and I think you’re talking about Vansau that was at Dallas Baptist and didn’t play and redshirted, played at junior college and now he’s getting a chance.”

More at-bats have indeed equaled more success for MacNamee and Vansau, but it’s not like the success came completely from out of nowhere. Both guys have excelled on the diamond before.

At Blinn (Texas) Community College in 2016, MacNamee hit at a .403 clip and led Blinn with 39 RBI, 46 runs scored, 75 hits and 14 doubles. He also hit eight home runs.

Similarly, Vansau was a potent bat at Northeast Texas Community College. Vansau led the team in batting average (.378), runs (40), hits (62), doubles (11) and on-base percentage (.488) in 2016.

Neither players’ success immediately carried over upon their arrivals to MSU though. MacNamee was hitting just .188 when Southeastern Conference play started in mid-March. At the same point, Vansau was batting a mere .083 in limited playing time.

“This league is so difficult,” Cannizaro said. “It’s hard for young kids to step in and make an immediate impact.”

Eventually though, the talents of MacNamee and Vansau began to overcome the initial struggles. By mid-April, MacNamee was hitting .286. Vansau was up to .314. Both players’ batting averages took a small hit over the latter part of the regular season, but both found their stroke again during last week’s SEC Tournament.

MacNamee went 7-for-15 in the event, raising his average back up from .246 to .268. Vansau was only 3-for-12, but two of his hits were run-scoring extra-base hits that nearly led the Bulldogs to the tournament semifinals with an upset win over Florida before the MSU bullpen blew a 3-0 lead. Entering the NCAA Tournament, Vansau is now batting .301.

The emergence of MacNamee and Vansau gives Cannizaro confidence now when MSU’s batting order gets to the back half. Though Mangum, Rooker and Gridley continue to be the leading men of Mississippi State’s offense, MacNamee and Vansau have comfortably settled into their supporting roles.

Cannizaro is excited to see where the duo goes from here.

“Both of those guys have gotten better in the batter’s box as the season has progressed and I think both of those guys will be outstanding players for us moving forward,” Cannizaro said.