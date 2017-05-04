Emergency crews respond to pair of wrecks on Highway 82

Two motor vehicle accidents occurred on Highway 82 on Thursday, the first involving an 18-wheeler carrying pine logs and the second resulted in a vehicle becoming entangled with cables in the center median.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan told the SDN the East Oktibbeha Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to Highway 82, just west of Hickory Grove, where a four-door car had run into the back of a log truck.

No serious injuries were reported the incident.

A log from the truck pierced the windshield of the car upon impact, but traffic on the road was not affected following the accident.

While the first scene was being cleaned up, another accident occurred only a few miles down the highway. An east-bound pickup truck rear-ended an SUV, then ran into cables on the median that prevent vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic.

No injuries were reported in the second collision on Highway 82.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents.