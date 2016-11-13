EMCC wins MACJC State title

ROBBIE FAULK
Sunday, November 13, 2016
SCOOBA, MS

The East Mississippi Community College Lions captured the fifth MACJC State championship for the program on Saturday with a 38-30 victory over Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The Lions must now do some poll watching to see if they get a chance to play for a fourth national championship.
For more on the EMCC win over Northwest, see Robbie Faulk's game story and Danny P. Smith's column in Sunday's Starkville Daily News.

