EMCC wins MACJC State title
By:
ROBBIE FAULK
Sunday, November 13, 2016
SCOOBA, MS
The East Mississippi Community College Lions captured the fifth MACJC State championship for the program on Saturday with a 38-30 victory over Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The Lions must now do some poll watching to see if they get a chance to play for a fourth national championship.
For more on the EMCC win over Northwest, see Robbie Faulk's game story and Danny P. Smith's column in Sunday's Starkville Daily News.
