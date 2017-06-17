EMCC premieres new student union

Students at the East Mississippi Community College’s Mayhew campus now have a new resource.

The new student union opened its doors on campus in January, and houses several offerings for students on the campus. Amenities in the $17 million facility include lounge areas, a cafeteria, a coffee shop, the campus bookstore, a computer lab and an art gallery. The building also houses classrooms and administrative offices. A small fitness center is scheduled to be in place by the upcoming fall semester.

Vice President for Administration Paul Miller said the building was part of a larger 25-year master plan approved for both the Mayhew and Scooba campuses in 2007.

“It’s proven that students are more successful if they’re fully engaged in their campus experience, not just coming to class and seeing how fast you can leave and go do something else,” Miller said.

Miller said the union added a “home away from home” for students on the Mayhew campus.

“We didn’t have that,” Miller said. “That was definitely part of our long range plan, so we began to build towards that.”

Miller added that the project was constructed with the support of the boards of supervisors from all six counties in EMCC’s area, as well as appropriations from the state of Mississippi. The Mississippi Bureau of Buildings managed the project.

Construction began in 2014, with work being completed by the Tuscaloosa-based WAR Construction.

“It’s very spacious, very inviting,” said Dean of Students Cathy Kemp. “The furniture is arranged in groupings so that students just sort of naturally gather in the same spot at the same time every day.”

Kemp said the groupings also gave students a chance to mix and meet others that they might not normally cross paths with.