EMCC moves on to state title game

There’s been one constant when it comes to No. 3 East Mississippi Community College and its football success and that is the offense.

On Saturday, the defense led EMCC to another trip to the MACJC State Championship.

Behind big play after big play, the Lions (9-1, 6-0 MACJC North) overcame a lackluster offensive performance and survived a scare against Gulf Coast (5-4, 4-2 MACJC South) 27-24 in the first round of the playoffs.

“The offense sputtered a lot,” EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens said. “I thought our guys played with tremendous heart and continued to hammer away. I thought our kids played hard in spite of the adverse condition.”

