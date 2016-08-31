EMCC kicks off football season
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
The East Mississippi Community College Lions will be short-handed when they open the 2016 season at Jones County Junior College Thursday night.
Due to an on-the-field altercation in the final regular season game at Mississippi Delta last year, the returning sophomores are suspended and won't be available for head coach Buddy Stephens.
For more on the Lions, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.
Category:
MSU Sports