ELECTION HQ: Noon voter turnout update

The polls are currently open around the city of Starkville and voters are casting ballots to determine the future of their city.

The weather could play a factor in terms of turnout, with the National Weather Service office in Jackson predicting a 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

While Democrat Lynn Spruill has already been certified as the winner of the mayoral race, her name will still appear on ballots at each polling place.

State law also requires that all polling places remain open, even if the races have been decided by candidates running unopposed or not having competition from the opposite party in the General Election.

Here is a breakdown of each Ward and how voter turnout looks as of noon on General Election Tuesday.

WARD 1

Republican Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver is seeking a third term in office and facing off against Democrat Christine Williams.

At the National Guard Armory on Highway 12, voters cast 206 ballots as of noon.

WARD 2

The three-candidate race in Ward 2 features Independent incumbent Lisa Wynn, Democrat Sandra Sistrunk and Republican Jesse Carver.

As of noon on Tuesday, 150 votes had been cast at the Starkville Sportsplex for Ward 2.

WARD 3

Despite Republican Ward 3 Alderman David Little running unopposed, the incumbent has still seen 34 ballots cast at the Starkville Sportsplex as of noon.

WARD 4

The Ward 4 Alderman races features incumbent Jason Walker, a Democrat, and Republican Pete Ledlow.

Walker is seeking a second term in office and Ledlow - a local business owner - has never held public office.

As of noon Tuesday, 121 voters cast ballots at the Needmore Center on East Gillispie Street.

WARD 5

While the Ward 5 Alderman race has already been decided, with Democrat Patrick Miller defeating Kayla Gilmore in the Democratic Primary, 45 votes have been cast as of noon at Fire Station 3 on W. Garrard Road.

No Republicans are on the ticket.

WARD 6

Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A’. Perkins - a Democrat - is running unopposed, but that hasn’t stopped voters from casting ballots in support of the city’s longest-serving alderman.

As of noon, 39 voters had signed the roll book at Mt. Peiler Church.

WARD 7

Democratic incumbent Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. is seeking a third term in office against political newcomer and MSU senior pilot Robin Dawkins, a Republican.

As of noon, 101 voters had cast ballots in Ward 7.