ELECTION HQ: Afternoon voter turnout update

Voter turnout has been a major talking point on the campaign trail and poll watchers have seen a steady stream of voters participating in municipal races.

Terry Miller, 63, from Starkville, said he has worked at the polls for around 10 years.

"This election — for mayor and aldermen — has had good turnout," Miller said. "It will probably pick up and get pretty hefty when people get off for lunch and off work."

Miller said the turnout for primaries is around the same as the last Starkville Mayor and Board of Aldermen elections. The mayoral race in Starkville features three Democrats: Johnny Moore, Damion Poe and Lynn Spruill. No Republicans qualified to run in 2017.

Ward 4 precinct bailiff Maureen Lang said turnout has been steady on Primary Day.

"We haven't had any lags at all,” Lang said. “It's been a good turnout."

Here is a breakdown of how voter turnout looks as of right now.

WARD 1

Totals around 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Highway 12 showed a little more than 300 total voters, with 113 opting to cast ballots in the Ward 1 Republican Primary for the Starkville Board of Aldermen. For the Democratic Primary, which only features mayoral candidates in Ward 1, a total of 208 votes have been cast as of 2 p.m.

Ward 1 incumbent Ben Carver will look to defeat Republican challenger Jason Camp in the Republican Primary. The winner of this race will face Democratic opponent Christine Williams in the June 6 General Election.

Those voting in Ward 1 have to choose between voting in one of the two party primaries, but can’t participate in both.

Oktibbeha County GOP Executive Committee Chairwoman Marnita Henderson said turnout was low for the Republican Primary because everything is so split and because people in Mississippi are not registered for either party, they opt to cast ballots for Starkville's highest office.

"We're just glad to have people coming out to vote, we are just one small primary," Henderson said. "When you can't vote for the mayor and have to decide, we are just glad people are turning out."

WARDS 2 and 3

The polls for Wards 2 and 3 at the Starkville Sportsplex on Lynn Lane saw the most voters, due to the combined polling place.

Ward 2, which did not feature a party primary for the Starkville Board of Aldermen, had 224 voters signed in by the latest count. In Ward 3, a total of 481 voters have cast ballots so far today.

Incumbent Ward 3 Alderman David Little - a Republican - ran unopposed, with his seat being one of two on the board that were won without a challenge.

WARD 4:

The Starkville Board of Alderman race in Ward 4 did not feature a party primary, with Democratic incumbent Jason Walker facing off against local business owner Pete Ledlow - a Republican - in the June 6 General Election.

As of now, 221 ballots have been cast at the Needmore Center on East Gillispie Street.

WARD 5:

Fire Station 3 on West Garrard Road has had 293 ballots cast as of right now, with voters able to vote in the Democratic Primary for both the Board of Aldermen race and the mayoral race.

The Democratic Primary for Board of Alderman features Patrick Miller and Kayla Gilmore. This race will be decided tonight, with no other names on the ticket. Republican candidate Chase Neal opted to withdraw from the race in late April.

The seat is currently open, with Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard opting to not seek re-election.

WARD 6:

No challengers qualified to try to unseat Vice Mayor and incumbent Ward 6 Alderman Roy A’. Perkins in Ward 6, giving him another term on the board. Perkins is the longest serving alderman in the city’s history and holds one of two seats that were won in 2017 without contest.

As of approximately 2 p.m., a total of 257 votes were cast in Ward 6 at the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Peiler Church.

WARD 7:

In Ward 7, 199 voters cast ballots at the Courthouse Annex by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Ward 7 features a Democratic Primary for the Board of Aldermen, with incumbent Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. competing against Margareta Ann Moore. The winner of the race will square off against MSU senior pilot Roben Dawkins in the June 6 General Election.

The SDN will continue to update this story as more details come available.