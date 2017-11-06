East Webster's Johnson signs with East Central CC

Walker Johnson had every reason to take a different path in his life away from sports.

In junior high, Johnson was hardly a standout for East Webster. In fact, tennis was his sport in ninth grade before he felt like giving baseball a try. Baseball is in his blood and always has been as his dad, Wes, was a former pitcher at Mississippi State and has built a consistent contender in Cumberland over the last several years.

Walker began to put in work. He was in the weight room and throwing bullpens longer than his teammates and before long his body started to evolve. He’s now a 6-4, 210-pound hurler who dominated the competition and earned an opportunity to play college baseball.

“I’ve just been sticking with it,” Walker said. “I always liked baseball as a sport even though I wasn’t as good at it. As I got older, I noticed that I kept getting better and I’m looking forward to continue to playing the sport.”

On Monday, he made that official by signing with East Central Community College in Decatur.

This comes a year after Walker became one of the best pitchers in Class 2A. He followed up a sophomore season in which he had just seven appearances with a dominant junior campaign.

Walker was 8-2 in 12 games as the team’s ace and sported a 1.17 earned run average in 36 innings. He struck out 53 batters during that time giving up just six earned runs for the year as he helped lead the Wolverines back to the playoffs.

His dad compared his projection as a pitcher to former player Kolby Crowley, who also pitched at East Webster and is currently at ECCC. Crowley started pitching in the 10th grade but has steadily seen his stock rise as a player and just recently committed to the University of North Alabama to continue his career.

With a fastball in the mid to high 80’s and climbing, Walker also throws a curveball and changeup well for strikes. Wes has high hopes for his son’s future in the game.

“His arm is fresh and he’s really just learning," Wes said. "If he continues to improve at junior college, I think he can go D-1 and who knows from there. You have guys that are pitching in the big leagues that are his size and throwing three or five miles per hour harder than him. He’s just got to get good command of his pitches.”

Walker has been told by the coaches at ECCC that he will be afforded the opportunity of helping the team right away on the mound. Whether that is as a starter or out of the bullpen remains to be seen, but the chances will be there.

Until that time, however, he’s going to do what it takes to try and help the Wolverines get back to a state title.

“I’m really excited to have the pressure off of me not having to try and find a place to pitch next year,” Walker said. “I’m focused more on the team goal of winning a state championship and having fun more than anything.”

As Walker signed the dotted line on his Letter of Intent there stood Wes behind him grinning. Wes was more than a proud dad. He was a proud coach. He’s seen Walker on and off the field and knows the effort it took to sign those papers.

“It’s pretty gratifying,” Wes said of Walker’s scholarship. “As a younger player, he wasn’t the best player on his team. He has worked extremely hard. Physically, he’s turned himself into a very good looking athlete. It’s just an example of what hard work can do.”