East Webster's Gilliland signs with East Central CC

Carson Gilliland trots to the mound on any given outing intent on pounding the strike zone.

“This kid doesn’t look like he throws very hard,” one batter might quip.

The hitter steps in the box and watches an impressive breaking ball drop in for strike one. Suddenly a swing and miss has him in the hole 0-2 and working from behind. Down in the count, he hits a weak ground ball to Miller Hancock at shortstop and the throw is across for an out.

Gilliland’s job is done.

That’s the type of pitcher that Gilliland has become and his work ethic and consistency on the mound made him attractive to at least one college coach. The East Webster pitcher was set to continue his schooling next year by headed down the road to East Mississippi’s Mayhew campus.

That was before he got the call from East Central Community College’s longtime head coach Neal Hollman, who had a scholarship offer for him. Thrilled, Gilliland gladly accepted.

“I knew that this spring would be a big year for me and it was either going to happen, or it’s not,” Gilliland said. “Coach (Johnson) has always preached to me about being patient and the time would come. Boy, was he right.”

Gilliland first went to East Central’s campus in Decatur back during the fall for a football game against Holmes Community College. Every person he came in contact with at the school gave him a firm handshake, friendly smile and a welcome.

“As soon as I stepped foot on campus, it felt like family and it felt like I had been knowing them my whole life,” Gilliland said.

East Webster assistant Jordan Smith was excited for his pitcher who he has watched grow on the mound and off of it for the last three years. In three seasons, Gilliland carried an impressive 11-2 record with a 1.78 ERA in 133.2 innings pitched. He struck out 120 batters during that time but incredibly walked just 26.

The key to his success, Smith said, was that he knew exactly what he did best.

“Carson is a leader and a determined, hard-working player,” Smith said. “He may not necessarily have all of the athletic ability, but he outworks anybody matched up side-by-side to him. He knows who he is as a pitcher. He’s not a strikeout guy but he’s a ground ball machine and has done that for us since he’s been here.”

Gilliland first took hold of what head coach Wes Johnson said three years ago. Johnson spoke to his pitchers on the importance of throwing strikes-especially that first one- and pitching to contact to let his defense work behind him.

Because Gilliland knew he wasn’t gifted with a 95 mile per hour fastball, he worked on his breaking pitch, keeping the baseball down and in the zone to make the hitters put it in play.

“Since I don’t throw hard, I don’t really have to worry about velocity so I focused on strikes,” Gilliland said. “In high school, if you can get ahead with the first pitch strike, you’ve got the hitter where you want them. All you really need is two pitches and as long as you can throw strikes with two pitches, you’ll succeed.”

At East Central CC, Gilliland will be used much in the same ways he was used at East Webster as he can start or come out of the bullpen when needed for his reliability.

No matter what, Smith knows that Gilliland is a player that the Warriors will want to have on their team when the biggest outs need to be made. As for the school, the coach, who was a former East Central Warrior himself, believes it’s a perfect fit.

“I think it’s a first-class program under one of the best college coaches in the state,” Smith said of East Central. “(With) the work he’ll have to do, he’ll have no issues at all. Whether it’s lifting weights or running, he does that on his own already. He’ll be prepared and in the best shape of his life when he reports in August.”

Now that the Wolverine’s career is finished and he’s claimed his diploma, he looks back at his life in Cumberland as the best. He’s hopeful that Decatur holds the same fortune.

“There’s not a better school,” Gilliland said of East Webster. “Having the opportunity like I’ve had these two seasons, nothing will compare. East Webster has been just like East Central has so far. It’s like family and I love it.”