East Webster's Bell signs with NEMCC

In the middle of a championship season in Cumberland, Adryana Bell and the people that mean the most to her celebrated her individual success on Monday.

Bell signed her scholarship papers at East Webster to continue her basketball career at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville beginning next season. It’s the next step in a highly successful basketball career that’s brought joy to many around her, including head coach Michael Seger.

“She has worked hard since day one when she got here to be a good player and a good teammate,” Seger said. “If there’s ever been a kid that deserves success because of the type of person and teammate she is, it’s Adryana.”

Bell averages a double-double this season with 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for the 20-7 Class 2A, Region 4 champions. Those numbers could be even higher this season had Bell been more selfish with the basketball, but she’s made the rest of her team better for it as she’s helped develop players around her.

After years of being in Webster county, Bell is preparing for the next stage in life that takes her on a college journey. She wanted to make sure that she would be taken care of in the classroom and off the court at a home away from home and NEMCC fit the bill.

“I liked the surroundings, how everything was so close together and how it felt like home,” Bell said of Northeast. “Everything there felt like it would be a great place to be and to start college. I love the coaches there and know they’ll take care of me and I’ll be in great hands knowing it would be my first time away from home.”

Seger has seen a great amount of basketball over his time in coaching and knows plenty about the style of play on the next level. He believes that Bell is going to get better and better as she progresses through her career and her time in Booneville will bring out the best in her abilities.

“I think that Northeast likes to pressure people and use their athleticism to get down the floor and make baskets," Seger said. "I think her ability to rebound bigger than her size will help her at the next level. She’s going to be able to make plays. When she’s around four other players as talented as her, her playmaking ability is the thing that people will see that they don’t always get to see.”

Before she steps foot on a college floor, she’s got business to attend to at East Webster.

The Lady Wolverines are enjoying another successful season that earned them an 8-2 district finish and a regular season championship. Bell is thinking about a higher prize before she finishes her high school career and has her eyes set on hosting a playoff game as well as taking home a district tournament championship.

With a tough road ahead in Calhoun City this week, the No. 1 seed has a target on its back and Bell expects her team to put the pedal down.

“We’ve got to work hard and continue to play like we’ve been playing,” Bell said. “We’re going to have the right mindset going into the tournament and come out strong.”