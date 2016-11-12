East Webster wins, advances in 2A

Three touchdowns in the second quarter made the difference for the East Webster Wolverines on Friday night, as they pulled away for the 44-13 victory on the road at Strayhorn.

“Other than the first drive, I would give us an 8,” East Webster coach Doug Wilson said about his team’s performance. “I think we have a lot of improvement to make, because it’s only going to get tougher from here on out. (Strayhorn) was a real aggressive team running the ball like they did and they proved that on the first drive.”

For a recap of the game, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.