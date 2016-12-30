East Webster sweeps Starkville Academy

East Webster's Charlie Brand had a chance to prove himself in front of a solid crowd on Thursday night against Starkville Academy.

The junior playmaker certainly didn't disappoint as he tied his career high in points and led his team to a victory.

Coach Michael Seger and his Wolverines never allowed Starkville Academy to get into a comfortable rhythm while coach Bruce Allsup and his Volunteers struggled to slow down the East Webster attack led by Brand.

The two teams both competed fiercely in the contest, but the Wolverines depth and free-throw shooting down the stretch ultimately allowed East Webster to come away with a 66-58 win.

It was a sweep as the Lady Wolverines also defeated the Lady Vols 54-46.

