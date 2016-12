Charlie Brand and Isaac Patterson came out Wednesday night with a purpose for the East Webster Wolverines.

East Webster looked a bit sluggish from the start. However, East Webster used a great defensive effort in order to go on to defeat the Cougars of South Pontotoc 56-37.

The Lady Wolverines also won 48-37 over South Pontotoc.

For a recap of these games, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.