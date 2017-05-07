East Webster sees baseball season end

Ingomar shortstop Kelton Hall scooped up a grounder off the bat of East Webster's Luke Wilson, calmly tossed the baseball over to first base and ended Saturday’s decisive game three 4-3 as well as the season for the Wolverines.

There were countless opportunities for East Webster (23-10) to take the victory and advance to the North State Championship but none of them were seized upon.

Still, head coach Wes Johnson rounded up his group of Wolverines, briefly harped on the missed chances and furthered his gratitude to a group of eight seniors that meant so much to the program’s success over the last four or five years.

“It was a good bunch of kids,” Johnson said. “Most of these guys have been starting for a long time and a lot of learning took place. It’s always tough to lose, but I think if they took one thing from it is you’re going to have failures in life, but it’s not how you fail, it’s how you respond to it.”

When it was all said and done, those eight seniors walked slowly to the centerfield wall, knelt and reflected on their time in Cumberland. There were tears shed and a few hugs as they walked off the field for the final time.

The game itself is one that the group of seniors and the underclassmen will wish they had back. The game started with East Webster falling behind 4-0 in the first two innings and the Wolverines had to work from behind the rest of the game.

In the first frame, a leadoff error opened the door for the first run and a dribbler down the third base line with two outs scored it. Another leadoff base runner scored in the second and back-to-back doubles made it a 4-0 advantage for the Falcons.

“We play well when we’re in front,” Johnson said. “I still felt good about it. I thought they wouldn’t get any more and all we had to do is get a few more runs. We just didn’t do it.”

East Webster started to claw back in it after Darius Bryant had a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 4-1.

With runners at second and third and one out in the third, Cade Shurden brought Miller Hancock home on an RBI single. Spencer Carden followed with a groundout and cut the lead to 4-3.

Walker Johnson started to shut down the Ingomar lineup in his relief stint and gave the Wolverines a chance to mount their come back. In the fifth, it appeared that they were on their way to taking over the game.

Hancock got on base to lead off the inning on an error and as the baseball got away on the throw, he made it all the way to third base. East Webster was unable to get him home on its first two opportunities with a strikeout and a pop out leaving him standing on third.

As Shurden ripped a shot to center field, the defender made a catch falling backward, but the baseball appeared to pop out of his glove. As the runners rounded the bases and scored amidst the confusion, the umpires gathered to talk. The result was a catch by the centerfielder and the Wolverines never recovered.

“You think you’ve got your leadoff man on third and you’re going to score him,” coach Johnson said. “In the game of baseball, little things win and lose you ball games. It’s kind of ironic that the kid made that play on that ball.”

Carson Gilliland didn’t have his best start on the mound as the senior gave up six hits and three earned runs in four innings. Walker Johnson threw the final three innings with a strikeout and two hits surrendered but no damage done.

Wes Johnson said that the Wolverines had too many fly balls in the game as they were only able to scratch across five hits. Art Thompson was the only player with multiple hits finishing 2-for-3 with a double.

“We battled, but we were one play short of winning the ball game," coach Johnson said.