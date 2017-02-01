East Webster pair will go to Holmes CC together

Shye Link and Luke Wilson have been friends and teammates for years.

The East Webster duo is about to add another label to their longstanding relationship though – roommates.

Link and Wilson each signed with Holmes Community College as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday. After outstanding careers with the Wolverines, including this past season when East Webster went 11-3 before being ousted from the Class 2A playoffs by Baldwyn, Link and Wilson are both elated to start the next chapter of their football lives alongside each other.

“I’m really excited to keep playing with a dude that I’ve been playing with for four years,” Wilson said. “I thought that was cool.”

