East Webster goes on road, tops Okolona
Quarterback Charlie Brand had his hand on three early touchdowns for the East Webster Wolverines and they went on to defeat the Okolona Chieftains 31-19 on the road Friday night.
After Brand scored the first touchdown for the Wolverines on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the first quarter, he tossed a 25-yard pass for another score to Issac Patterson to start the second quarter.
Okolona cut the East Webster lead in half with a 10-yard touchdown run by Jacob Buchanan, but Brand was at it again as he threw a 35-yard strike to Keevon Patterson for points.
The Wolverines led 21-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Chieftains cut the margin to 21-13 on a 26-yard run for a touchdown, then East Webster put the game away in the fourth quarter with 21-yard field goal and a 4-yard scoring run.
Okolona had a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
The Wolverines improved their record to 2-0 and host Smithville next Friday.
Category: