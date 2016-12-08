East Webster girls win in Shootout

East Webster has counted on Adryana Bell to be the spark on both ends of the floor for each of the last two years.

Thursday night put a kink in that routine and forced the Lady Wolverines to figure things out.

When Bell went out in the first quarter with a sprained ankle, the scoring faded. In the end, East Webster found its way led by Mari-Todd Brown’s 14 points in a 43-35 victory over J.Z. George.

For a recap of the game, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.