East Webster getting into flow of basketball season

It’s been an unconventional past month for coach Michael Seger and his basketball squads.

The Wolverine and Lady Wolverine basketball teams saw its season delayed for the continuation of football season, weather and other circumstances. The girls team played just one game in the first month. The boys played their first game last week.

Even so, Seger is thrilled about the start of the season.

The Lady Wolverines have begun 2-1 in the young campaign with the boys winning their first game of the season against Starkville Academy.

For more on East Webster, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.