Below is Wednesday's schedule for the East Webster Christmas Tournament.

Girls: Aberdeen vs. Independence, 10 a.m.

Boys: Aberdeen vs. Independence, 11:15 a.m.

Girls: Baldwyn vs. Kosciusko, 12:30 p.m.

Boys: Victory Christian vs. Kosciusko, 1:45 p.m.

Girls: Starkville Academy vs. J.Z. George, 3 p.m.

Boys: Starkville Academy vs. J.Z. George, 4:15 p.m.

Girls: East Webster vs. South Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.

Boys: East Webster vs. South Pontotoc, 6:45 p.m.

For more on the event, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.