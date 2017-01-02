East Webster boys learn from tournament title

There was going to be much learned about the East Webster Wolverines right before the end of 2016.

The Wolverines had jumped out to a nice start this season, but head coach Michael Seger knew that the toughest part of the schedule was on the way. That challenge started with the East Webster Christmas Tournament last week, which was a three-game series that his team passed with flying colors.

The Wolverines knocked off South Pontotoc, Starkville Academy and Kosciusko in three-straight days at home to claim the trophy and give themselves some momentum going into Class 2A, Region 4 play Tuesday.

For more on East Webster, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.