East Webster basketball holds special night

East Webster basketball has a special night planned.

During the boys game against Nanih Waiya Thursday night, the program will host its first-ever "Silent Night" game.

As part of the promotion, the entire crowd remains totally silent during the boys game until East Webster scores its 10th point of the game. The crowd is encouraged to be loud and crazy during the entire girls' game.

The theme for crowd dress is tacky Christmas. All students dressed tacky Christmas get in free.

To “cheer” before the 10th point is scored, silently wave your hands up in the air, and at some point, the entire crowd will sing silent night – to be initiated and led by the choir.

There will be free pizza for all students in attendance by 6:15 p.m. and free popcorn for all fans in attendance all night.

A similar promotion is being planned after Christmas during a girls' game.