East Webster approves Price as head football coach

Doug Wilson took over at East Webster following years of veteran leadership at the school by Jimmy Carden.

Wilson was new to the head coaching gig, but he’s been a huge part in building the Wolverines into a Class 2A mainstay and a wanted program by perspective coaches.

So when Wilson decided to step down from coaching, East Webster Principal Bill Brand was flooded with applications from around the state. A list of 40 coaches applied for the job with 20 interviews taking place. At the very end, Brand and the school district decided on Ron Price, who is a coach that came highly recommended and with hardware.

The hire was board approved and East Webster notified the Starkville Daily News of the selection on Thursday afternoon.

