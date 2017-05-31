Dusty Smith hired as MSU men's golf coach

Mississippi State has turned to one of the nation’s top assistants to fill its men’s golf head coaching vacancy.

MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Wednesday the Bulldogs have hired Vanderbilt assistant Dusty Smith as new head coach. Smith replaces Clay Homan, who announced his retirement in April.

“We are excited to welcome Dusty, (his wife) Janie and (daughter) Ella to the Bulldog family,” Cohen said in a school release. “Integrity, work ethic, recruiting prowess and student-athlete development were of the utmost importance throughout our search for a new men’s golf coach. We feel Dusty fits all of these criteria.”

This season, Smith was part of a coaching staff at Vanderbilt that reached a fourth consecutive NCAA Championship. The Commodores won the stroke play portion of the event and advanced to the semifinals of match play.

With Smith’s help, Vanderbilt also claimed its first-ever Southeastern Conference championship. Now, Smith brings his expertise to MSU.

“First, I want to thank John Cohen for giving me this opportunity,” Smith said. “I appreciate him believing in our vision to build a championship program in Starkville and I am eager to get to work to accomplish our goals. I feel extremely blessed to be the next head coach at Mississippi State. It is not a position I take lightly. Janie and I are thrilled to be a part of the Starkville community and the Mississippi State family. We look forward to building a program of excellence that we will all be proud of.”