Dual threat: Methvin, Owens make two-quarterback system work at SA

Noah Methvin and Ben Owens both add something to the offense as quarterbacks for the Starkville Academy Volunteers.

That was on display during a particular series of last Friday’s 38-7 victory over the French Camp Panthers.

After the Vols almost blocked a Panther punt in the second quarter of the game and were set up with good field position, Methvin was asked to enter the offensive huddle by head coach Chase Nicholson and run the first play as a signal caller.

Methvin broke a 14-yard run down the sideline to put Starkville Academy in a good position, then Owens came in and tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Raegan Richardson.

That scoring drive gave the Vols a 14-0 lead and they were on the way to the second win of the season.

Nicholson likes having two good quarterbacks like Methvin and Owens that he can use at any time.

“We’ve got two great quarterbacks and they are going to do great things,” Nicholson said. “I’m happy for them and look forward to continuing to do what we are doing. I want to play them both. I told them the first time when I saw Ben in action, and I got them both together, that I have two great quarterbacks and it’s no sense for one of them standing over there by me for four quarters, so let's find a way to get them both on the field and let them both do things.

“It’s not that either one does anything better than the other one, but they both do a lot of really great things. As the season goes on, you may find things that one of them does just a little bit better and try to exploit that, but I don’t want it to be a change when one or the other comes in.”

Owens transferred to Starkville Academy after playing across the road at Starkville High School.

He said the transition has gone well and much of that is because of how he was received by Methvin and the other Vols.

“Meth was the first guy I knew when I came over here and he made it as easy as possible for me to come over here,” Owens said. “Coach Nic (Nicholson) has helped more than I could ask for. It’s been great. Whatever (Nicholson) says, goes. For me and Meth, all we want to do is win and it’s whatever is best for the team, whatever it takes and what (Nicholson) says.”

Owens has started both games at quarterback for SA and Methvin is fine with that.

Methvin is ready to contribute at a moment’s notice for the Vols and is a valuable part of the defense.

“Anytime it’s time to put me in to do what I do (at quarterback), I’m going to go in and do it, then Ben goes back in,” Methvin said. “It’s how we do it – come in and out. It’s wherever I need to go to help us win.

“The relationship has been good and I’m happy to be back on defense, being involved in the game that way and keeping everyone up on the sideline.”

Methvin has eight tackles and one tackle for loss for the SA defense, but offensively, he is the second-leading rusher with 15 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. In the passing department, Methvin has completed four of his six pass attempts for 40 yards.

Owens has completed 21 of 41 pass attempts for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He can also run the football with 12 carries for 62 yards and two scores.

It takes a special pair of individuals to make a two-quarterback system work and Nicholson says that's what the Vols have in Owens and Methvin.

“They are great leaders and they set the example for everybody else,” Nicholson said. “Everybody falls in line with what they are doing with their work ethic and their attitudes. It’s great to have two of them.

“When one is playing, the other is cheerleading from the sideline. When Meth is on defense, Ben is cheering the defense on. When Ben’s got the offense, Meth is cheering the offense on. When Meth goes in, Ben cheers. It’s a great little combination. We are going to have stories to tell one day about this. It’s speaks to their character, what their parents have instilled in them and their loyalty to them and their team. No matter how the season ends, that makes it special what they are doing.”