Dogs of the Week: Blue Envy & Gangsta

The saying that two is better than one is never truer than this lovable bonded pair of Gangsta and Blue Envy! This pair of two-year-old pit bull mixes would love to be adopted as a pair and stay together but would also be perfectly happy finding separate loving forever homes! Gangsta just loves the company of other dogs, and he especially finds his visits with children to be extra satisfying. The handsome blueish brindle canine friend’s favorite activities include playing fetch and tug of war in the yard with staff and volunteers! Gangsta also appreciates a good car ride and thoroughly enjoys taking over the copilot seat when running errands with staff members. Blue Envy also appreciates and adores her visits with children and other visitors of the canine or people kind! Not only that, but she shares the same interests and loving nature as her brother as well! The beautiful blue female is a tad bit more skittish than her brother but is always ready to meet new visitors, warming up to them quickly! Gangsta and Blue Envy are both up to date on their vaccinations and preventatives, fixed and will be microchipped upon adoption. This wonderful pair of canine pals are always ready for new visitors some come play with them today!

Gangsta and Blue Envy are just two of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.