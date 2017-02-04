Dog of the Week: Zeus

Meet Zeus! He is not your typical 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix. Zeus has a very laid back personality. This attitude is also portrayed with his enjoyment of meeting visitors when they come to the shelter. Zeus is also friendly! He enjoys the company of cats and most dogs. If interested in adopting Zeus we believe it is best that he meet his new family before heading home. Zeus is current on his age appropriate vaccination/preventatives. He will be neutered and microchipped once adopted.

Zeus is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am-5:30pm. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.