Dog of the Week: Temperance

Breed: Chihuahua, Short Coat

Age: 5y Gender: Female

Color: Brindle / White

Spayed/Neutered: No

Size: Small

This sweet little pup enjoys being held and watching the world from the security of her human’s arms. While she’s a little bit shy, as soon as she figures out that you’re her person, she’s perfectly content going wherever you go. She’d like a quiet home, with a squashy bed for her to stretch out on, and her very own food bowl. However, she gets along well with other dogs, and could fit in well with any pack!

Come meet Temperance at Oktibbeha County Humane Society!