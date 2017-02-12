Dog of the Week: Nick

Let’s give a warm welcome to Nick, the 1 year old Doberman Pinscher mix! This lovable four legged canine friend can be a bit timid at first but quickly warms up to his two legged visitors and transforms into an incredibly friendly dog! The young adult also walks very well on a leash and appreciates all the time that volunteers and visitors alike spend with him. Nick also appears to be house trained and is ready to find his forever home! Nick is up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives, neutered, and will be microchipped upon adoption. Come visit this wonderful canine friend today!

Nick is just one of the many pets that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.