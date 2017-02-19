Dog of the Week: Molly

Let me introduce you to Molly, 5 year old bloodhound mix! This incredibly laid back female friend adores children, and will howl at them to bring them back for more love after they walk away! The black and tan beauty doesn’t limit her love to only children either, she is truly happy to meet all two legged friends of all ages! She also plays a game of modified fetch, changed such that she walks to fetch the toys instead of runs! When not playing with her two legged friends, she enjoys leisurely walks around the shelters with visitors and volunteers alike! Molly is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. Molly is always excited to meet new people so come visit her today!

Molly is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.