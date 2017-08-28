Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie!

With her gorgeous coat the color of red Mississippi Clay, Maggie is the quintessential southern belle. She’d love a home where she could stroll downtown with you, seeing and being seen, but also would enjoy venturing out into the woods on hikes and runs, or even relaxing at a coffee shop. With her medium energy level, she’d do great in almost any situation. She also naturally knows to avoid jumping on you, and stands calmly at your side when she wants attention. We worked with her on walking nicely on the leash, and with treats and some coaxing, she started to figure it out, which suggests that she’s intelligent and easily trained.

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: No

Size: Large

Come meet this Southern Belle at Oktibbeha County Humane Society!