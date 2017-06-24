Dog of the Week: Bandit

Meet Bandit!

Breed: Retriever, Labrador / Mix

Age: 2y 2m Gender: Male

Color: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Size: Large

With those giant, floppy ears, and that perpetual-puppy face, how could you not fall in love with Bandit?

He may not be a puppy, but he's young at heart. He loves attention from people, and has an easy-going personality. Mostly, he just wants to go where you go. He'd love a home with supportive humans, who will give him the chance to really blossom into the outgoing, adventurous dog he could be. We could see him riding canoes down rivers, hiking up mountains, and snuggling up in a sleeping bag with you. But then again--Bandit is easy going. We could also see him curled up on the couch while you binge on Netflix, with daily leisurely strolls down town.

Either way, Bandit will just be happy to be with you. Come adopt him at Oktibbeha County Humane Society today!