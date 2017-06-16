Dog of the Week: Angelina

Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/mix

Age: 2 years and 1 month

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Size: Medium

Angelina is shy and scared--what we like to refer to as a shrinking violet. While she may be shy, her gaze tells us that she's desperate for love--for someone to prove to her that the world is a kind, happy place. While adopting a shy dog can be a lot of work, it's also incredibly rewarding. You get to see her first tail wag, her first soft bed, her first frolic in the grass. You get to be the person she relies on and looks to for support.

If you'd like to help a shrinking violet bloom, come meet Angelina at Oktibbeha County Humane Society.