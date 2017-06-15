Dodd takes over Starkville Academy soccer program

Starkville Academy’s girls soccer team won a state championship, while the boys played for a state title last season.

That could be an intimidating situation for a new coach.

As JoJo Dodd takes on the responsibility of coaching the Volunteers, he welcomes the challenge of keeping them on top.

“It’s not often a coach comes into a good setup like that,” Dodd said. “The team is really in a great place moving forward. It’s one that hopes and expects to do well. Hopefully, we can use that.

“The expectation of competing at that level adds pressure to the team and the coach, but also it’s a little more fun when you get an opportunity to do that every year. I hope that’s what we can accomplish. Last year was a great team that contended before and hopefully, we can build a great program that every year there is an expectation is to compete.”

Dodd takes over for Matt Sykes, who stepped down after one successful year at Starkville Academy.

After graduating from Mississippi State in 2016 and finishing up his master’s in May, Dodd was looking for a teaching position to open up.

Dodd loved Starkville and worked at the hospital, so when the opportunity came open with the Vols and the chance to interview, he jumped at it.

“It all fell into place,” Dodd said. “It will be a new challenge and experience.”

Starkville Academy Athletic Director Tony Stanford believes Dodd, who was an assistant soccer coach at Picayune, can step right in and provide continued stability and success for the soccer program.

“We’re looking forward to working with him,” Stanford said. “I think he is going to do us a real good job. He is young, energetic and excited. We can’t wait to get him in here and get him started.”

Practice for the Lady Vols will begin in July and the season will begin in late July as they look to defend their state crown.

Dodd looks forward to beginning the evaluation process.

“I know expectations are high,” Dodd said. “We’ll see where we are and I expect no problems again that we’ll compete again at that level.”

Success is important to Dodd, but knows there is more to athletics than just winning.

Dodd said the point of an athletic program in his mind is to build character and instill a work ethic that will be beneficial in the future.

“It’s as important how you do as what you do,” Dodd said. “Winning is not the end. It’s a byproduct of quality invested in players and the players buying into what the coach is putting into the team through practice and coaching. If all we do is win, it wouldn’t be a success. The girls should leave better people than they came in and hopefully, the team is better off because of it.”