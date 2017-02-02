Disney artist still calls Starkville home

Andy Harkness, a graduate of Starkville High School, was the art director for the major animated motion picture "Moana," and has had a hand in many Disney classics for over two decades.

Moana, the story of a Hawaiian heroine embarking on an epic journey, recently played in theaters around the world, including Starkville's own movie theater. One of the men behind the animation says he will always call Starkville his home.

Harkness was born November of 1972 in Marietta, Ohio. His family then settled down in Starkville when Andy was 12 years old.

He started drawing when he was little, but didn't think much of his "doodles" until he was in the later years of elementary school.

"When I was 6 or 7, My Dad and I visited my Uncle in Detroit," Harkness said through an email interview. "He shared a house with a few other people, one being a working cartoonist for a local paper. He had an art desk and hundreds of colored markers and paper and pencils. I was absolutely in awe. I don't know why but something within me sparked that day. A year later in second grade our teacher told us to write a story and draw pictures that go along with it. I knew immediately that I wanted to make children's books."

Harkness attended Armstrong Middle School and graduated from Starkville High School. After grade school, Harkness joined Disney's internship program. From there, he was hired as a full-time illustrator.

"At the time, the industry was very different than today," Harkness said. "It was all traditional. Background paintings were created with real paint and brushes. Animation was done on paper with pencils. Layouts were done with pencil and blue chalk. Disney was ramping up on Lion King at the time and there was a big push to get artists in to finish the movie."

Harkness spent three years working as a clean-up animator. Now, Harkness said, the industry has evolved, and all films are made with 3D software, paintings are almost always created with Photoshop, and animation and sets are done on a program called MAYA.

Harkness gives much credit for his love and passion for art to his teacher at Starkville High school, Nelle Elam.

"I had heard about Nelle Elam when I was in 7th grade because my older sister Hilary was in her class," Harkness said. "She had this room that was filled with magic. I swear it was. There were still lifes set up, you could sculpt, paint, draw, make paper, scratch board...the list goes on and on."

Elam was active in art competitions, such as in the Greensborough center, and in the Scholastic Art Competition in Jackson. Elam encouraged participation from her students, as well.

"I think a great teacher can take a student that might not have been born with a love for something and get them excited enough to excel. Whether it becomes their career or just something that makes their life more full and rich," Harkness said.

Harkness also said he had a teacher "who taught a mathematically challenged student like me that physics can be incredibly fun." He said that he believes his teachers, like Elam, have a huge impact on the direction of students' lives.

Harkness has worked on "Pocahontas," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Mulan," "Emperors New Groove," "Lilo and Stitch," "Brother Bear," "Open Season by Sony, Bolt," "Tangled," "Wreck it Ralph," "Frozen," and "Big Hero 6."

"I also art directed several short films…'Glago's Guest,' 'Prep and Landing,' 'Prep and Landing: Operation Secret Santa,' 'The Ballad of Nessie,' and 'Mickey Mouse, Get a Horse,' Harkness said.

His favorite thing about his job, he said, is that he gets to draw for a living.

"It's still hard to believe I pulled that one off," Harkness said. "My overall favorite film is Moana. From the collaboration with the crew, to the family-like feel it had....The directors were/are just the nicest fellas you could hope to work with…And in terms of my job responsibilities, I was really set free. I was able to use all of the things I have learned in the last 24 years and just fly. From the location design to the color. Great, great experience."

Harkness said that his second favorite was a short film called "Prep and Landing," a movie that aired on ABC during Christmas of 2009. He received an Emmy for Art Direction on that film.

Harkness's artistic career has taken him to many awards ceremonies.

"I have been to the Annies three times," Harkness said. "In 2006 I was nominated for Art Direction for Open Season (but lost), 2008 nominated for Art Direction for 'Glago's Guest' (lost again) and then finally won in the same category for 2009's Prep and Landing."

However, Starkville will always be a place Harkness looks back on.

"Starkville holds such a special place in my heart," Harkness said. "I was only there for 6 years until I went to college but it is hands down, unquestionably, my home. There is something very special about the people and, if you are from Starkville or have lived there, you know what I mean."

Harkness said that he hopes to retire back to his home in Starkville, one day, and to buy the property that he lived at as a kid.

"I still to this day get this amazing feeling when I drive around town," Harkness said. "From old 82 to Adaton where we lived, to Stark Road to Hwy 12 then over to Starkville High School. Down Main Street past the Starkville Cafe and then on to Greensboro Street where Armstrong Middle School is. So many strong memories that will be with me forever. It'll always be home."

Harkness plans to come to Starkville in July and read his book, "Bug Zoo," and have book signings in various places.