Dillinger steps down as Choctaw County football coach

Adam Dillinger has been a fixture in the football scene in Choctaw County for the better part of two decades now.

Next season though, things will be different for the Chargers as Dillinger has stepped down from his role as head football coach of the Chargers.

Dillinger has spent the last 11 years as head coach, first at Ackerman High before the school consolidated with Weir to form Choctaw County.

“I’ve been (at Ackerman) the last 11 years and honestly it’s just time for something else,” Dillinger said. “It’s something (my wife) Jill and I have been discussing and we’re excited now for whatever may be out there.”

For more on Dillinger, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.