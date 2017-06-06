Dealing Billingsley gives Bulldogs win

HATTIESBURG – For Mississippi State to get to the final game of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, they needed the game of Jacob Billingsley’s life on the mound.

The junior gave them just that.

Working the Bulldogs’ first nine-inning complete game of the year, Billingsley gave up just six hits and one run while striking out five Golden Eagle batters in a game that was just what MSU needed to have.

He was helped out by more home runs as the Bulldogs (39-25) went deep twice and took down Southern Miss (50-15) 8-1 on Monday night in a game that was delayed nearly five hours because of weather.

After losing the first game of the regional against South Alabama, MSU won three-straight games to get to the seventh game of the regional.

Billingsley mentioned the senior leadership that got them there.

“We have a lot of guys where it could be our last year,” Billingsley said. “We knew we had a chance to win it and finish it so we were just taking it one game at a time because we know we can do it.”

The Bulldogs looked like they’d be in trouble early in the game. Billingsley had runners at the corners and two outs when Hunter Slater singled home a run to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead.

MSU was destined to break through though as it continued to hit starter Colt Smith but left four runners stranded in the first two innings. With Billingsley settled in, the bats came alive in the third.

For the second-straight day, the Bulldogs put a five-spot on the board in the third. A walk to Ryan Gridley and back-to-back singles by Cody Brown and Jake Mangum tied the game up at 1-1 and a balk gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

With two outs and two men on base, Josh Lovelady had the hit of his career when he deposited a baseball over the left field billboard for a three-run home run and broke the game open 5-1.

Billingsley’s biggest jam of the night came the following inning when he loaded up the bases with no outs. The junior calmly responded with a strikeout and a lineout to Gridley that turned into a double play keeping Southern Miss off the board.

That was the last real challenge he faced.

MSU extended its lead in the sixth when a slumping Brent Rooker sent a two-run home run over the centerfield wall for the 7-1 advantage. The Bulldogs got another run on the board when Lovelady produced a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the 8-1 final.

Billingsley ended the game on his 124th pitch in the ninth with a strikeout and MSU continued its season for one more game late Monday night. The result of that game wasn't available as of press time.

“Just everything was working,” Billingsley said. “I was commanding the zone well. Our defense played unreal. Everything was just working for us (Monday night). We couldn’t have done it without every single person on this field.”

As big as Billingsley was, the Bulldogs also got a huge performance at the plate from senior catcher Lovelady. Hitting his first-career run was one thing, but Lovelady also had a career-high four RBI. MSU got 13 hits with its third-straight double-digit hit game.

Hunter Vansau tied a career high with three hits and Gridley, Brown and Mangum all had two hits each for the Bulldogs.