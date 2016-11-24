Dave "Boo" Ferriss dies at age 94

David Meadow “Boo” Ferriss, one of the most beloved figures in Mississippi State baseball history and a Boston Red Sox great, passed away on Thursday. He was 94. “A gentleman in every sense of the word, Boo Ferriss will be missed but certainly not forgotten,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “His contributions go well beyond the game of baseball. The amount of lives he touched is staggering. He is truly the greatest ambassador for baseball in the history of the state of Mississippi.”

For more on Ferriss' death, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.