Dairy Queen delays opening amid construction issues

Shortly after announcing it would open on May 8, the new Dairy Queen under construction on Louisville Street is now facing a lengthy setback and will move its opening date to the end of May.

Will Connell, community marketing manager for Fourteen Foods, told the SDN Thursday that due to unforeseen construction delays, the opening must be postponed.

Fourteen Foods is the largest Dairy Queen franchisee. The new location will be the only Dairy Queen in the Starkville market, with the last location closing on Highway 12 where Taco Bell is now.

"Construction was on schedule up until we last visited the site," Connell said. "Hopefully we will be able to open towards the end of May."

No further details were provided concerning the timetable for opening or issues causing the delay.

When the location opens, Dairy Queen still plans to hold its opening day promotion. The first 100 customers to buy a DQ ice cream cake will get two free blizzards every month for a year.