Cubs win the World Series

Mike Montgomery retired Michael Martinez for the final out with a runner on in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs ended baseball's longest championship drought by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the World Series.

The Cubs won their first championship since 1908, becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit by winning Games 6 and 7 on the road since the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1979.

Ben Zobrist doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Miguel Montero added an RBI single to make it 8-6. Rajai Davis singled home a run in the bottom half off Carl Edwards Jr. before Martinez grounded out against Montgomery to end it.

The game included a 17-minute rain delay before the 10th inning.

Davis tied it at 6 with a two-run homer in the eighth off closer Aroldis Chapman, helping Cleveland erase a 5-1 deficit.

Cleveland still has not won a World Series since 1948. Ace Corey Kluber allowed four runs in four-plus innings, failing in his attempt to become the first pitcher to win three starts in one Series since 1968 MVP Mickey Lolich for Detroit.

Fans are already packed into Wrigleyville in Chicago, and a late-night party is getting underway.

