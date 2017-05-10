CPD arrests 5 in Golden Triangle “burglary ring”

The Columbus Police Department arrested five people from West Point on Tuesday suspected in a string of burglaries across the Golden Triangle.

CPD received a report of a burglary in progress around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sierra Court in Columbus. A neighbor notified police of suspicious activity and no one was in the residence when the burglary occurred.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle - a white SUV - and detained five occupants. Officers then located items in the vehicle that were taken in the burglary,

All five suspects were charged with burglary of a dwelling. If convicted, the sentence for burglary carries a 3- to 25-year prison sentence.

CPD said Columbus investigators have been in contact with the Starkville Police Department and West Point Police Department in relation to what it is referring to as a “burglary ring.”



It is believed the suspects arrested are involved in multiple burglaries across the Golden Triangle.

Investigators are in the process of locating stolen property and more arrests are expected with the case.

The identities of the five people arrested were released by CPD on Wednesday:



Stefon Rashad Cox, 21, of West Point .



Daquan Chavez McFarland, 20, of West Point.



Tavarus Lavon Pigram, 21, of West Point.



Jasimine Mona Webber, 19, of West Point.



Jeanesha Jonee Cox, 19, of West Point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530 -7151 or Columbus Police Investigations at 662-244-3500.