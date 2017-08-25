Coworker starts campaign to help Make-A-Wish family

While Make-A-Wish Mississippi and Columbus Orthopedic Clinic worked together to help make a young Columbus native's dream come true, a friend of the family has started a GoFundMe page to help support her family and help pay the bills after they return from the week with their daughter.

It was officially revealed on Tuesday that 14-year-old Jalyn Lofton's wish will be fulfilled — she is going on a trip to Orlando to see the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with her parents and her best friend.

Fellow Columbus native Raven Thomas, 34, is a friend of Lofton's mother, Kelly Brickey, 34.

"Kelly is a very private person and I haven't known her for very long, but for the time that I have known her, I have heard a lot about her daughter," Thomas said. "She was telling me that they were going on a Make-A-Wish trip and she didn't have enough money to cover the regular, everyday expenses to take care of her child when they got back."

When Thomas heard Brickey voice her concerns, she asked permission to get the community involved and started a GoFundMe she hopes will raise enough money to make up for missed work hours while the family is on their trip.

"I was just trying to find a way, from one nurse to another, to just help her, because I know that if it was me, she would do absolutely the same thing, no questions asked," Thomas said.

THE SITUATION

Lofton is the only child of Columbus couple Kevin and Kelly Brickey. Kevin Brickey, 40, is a welder, and his work depends on parts that are shipped to his business. Because of the cold weather this year, parts shipments were unable to make it on schedule during the winter months and Brickey was left without work. He was sent home because of the work shortage and forced to use his vacation days to make up for lost pay. Kelly Brickey has just recently started working at the Columbus V.A. and is still accruing vacation days at her own job.

Lofton's dream was to have her family go with her to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Kelly Brickey said she worries about returning home after not being paid for a week, but they want to see their daughter happy.

"Really, I just want to see her eyes light up," Brickey said. "We've never really been able to do anything big with her, other than a beach trip or two. Especially being a big fan of Harry Potter, I think she will enjoy it."

THE GOAL

The GoFundMe set up by Thomas is named "Jalyn's Make A Wish/Loss of Income" and in it, Thomas describes Kelly Brickey as a "wonder woman." It tells all about her daughter's fight with arterial tortuosity syndrome and about their upcoming trip. The goal of the GoFundMe is $1,500, which Thomas said would help with two weeks worth of pay. So far, there has been one $10 donation put into the campaign.