Court date set for former city employee accused of embezzlement

A former Starkville Utilities employee will see her case move forward after being charged with felony embezzlement in October.

Billye J. Asherbranner, of Steens, had an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday night, where she requested a court-appointed attorney.

According to court documents provided to the Starkville Daily News, Asherbranner is accused of transferring $2,179.93 in funds entrusted to her by the Starkville Electric Department to her personal bank account.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22, 2017.

She is no longer employed with Starkville Utilities, where she worked for roughly two years.

Asherbranner's next court date was set for Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Asherbranner was arrested on the felony charge in October and was released on $5,000 bond shortly thereafter.

If convicted of felony embezzlement, Asherbranner could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Section B of Mississippi Code 97-23-19 states: "Any person guilty of embezzlement of any goods, rights in action, money, or other valuable security, effects or property of any kind or description with a value of One Thousand Dollars ($ 1,000.00) or more but less than Five Thousand Dollars ($ 5,000.00), shall be guilty of felony embezzlement, and, upon conviction thereof, shall be imprisoned in the custody of the Department of Corrections not more than five (5) years, or fined not more than Five Thousand Dollars ($ 5,000.00), or both."

The Starkville Board of Aldermen at its Oct. 17 meeting opted to place a sworn complaint and felony warrant into Asherbranner's file with the city