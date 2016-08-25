County lake repairs could be coming soon

The faulty levee at the Oktibbeha County lake could see repairs in the near future, if supervisors approve bids next week for the first phase of the project.

The first round of work to repair 800 feet of the levee was estimated to cost around $1.5 million. The lowest bid of $693,324, opened Thursday was entered by Cadamy Contracting, a group which recently completed work at the MSU golf course and on Chadwick Lake on campus.

For more, see the Aug. 26 edition.