County to investigate leasing former high schools

Oktibbeha County supervisors are looking into the possibility of leasing two abandoned high schools from the school district, and the board hosted preliminary discussions on the matter last week.

The board's attorney will examine legal details surrounding the transfer of the properties over to the county, to be used by community groups. At last Monday's meeting, supervisors heard from Community Counseling Services, and the group spoke favorably of using space at the former East and West Oktibbeha high schools in the county. CCS Director Lori Latham toured the East location prior to Monday's meeting.

"We had looked at as possibly using it as a crisis stabilization unit, where we could maybe take some of these individuals that are coming through the courts and prevent civil commitment to them to state hospitals," Latham said. "We want to get them to a point where they're able to be treated within their community."

For more, see the Oct. 23 edition.